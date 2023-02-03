Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

