Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,845 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

