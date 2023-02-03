Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.32

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 74302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

