Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.18 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.18 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %
PBH traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 134,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.