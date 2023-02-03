Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.18 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.18 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

PBH traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 134,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after buying an additional 102,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after buying an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 86,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,984,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.