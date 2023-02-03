PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 2.3%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 3,317,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,303,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.14 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.
About PowerHouse Energy Group
PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.
