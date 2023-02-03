PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
PCELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) from SEK 208 to SEK 150 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.
PowerCell Sweden AB engages in the development and production of power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. Its products include fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems. The firm also provides engineering advice from its fuel cell specialists. The company was founded by Per Ekdunge in 2008 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
