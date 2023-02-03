Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $94.06, but opened at $95.95. Post shares last traded at $93.44, with a volume of 82,530 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after acquiring an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Post by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Post by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.