Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

NYSE POST traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $96.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Post by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Post by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

