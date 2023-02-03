Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $96.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Post by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Post by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.