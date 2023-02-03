Porvair’s (PRV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Porvair Stock Performance

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 640 ($7.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 605.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 568.62. The company has a market cap of £296.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,461.54. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($5.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 720 ($8.89).

Get Porvair alerts:

Porvair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Porvair’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.