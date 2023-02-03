Populous Price Tops $0.0695 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $358,296.20 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

