PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64. 28,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 40,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PolyMet Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSE:PLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

