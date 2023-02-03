PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64. 28,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 40,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PolyMet Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.
