Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Polaris Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 163,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,255. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Featured Articles

