Piper Sandler Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $160.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $182.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.32. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,510 shares of company stock worth $36,071,496. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 24.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.