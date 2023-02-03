Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $255.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.11.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $220.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.