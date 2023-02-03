Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $255.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.11.
Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $220.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
