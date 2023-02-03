Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 3.4 %

PNW stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. 150,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

