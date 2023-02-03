PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PNI opened at $8.44 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.