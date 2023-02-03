PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PMX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.61. 26,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,703. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

