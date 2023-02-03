PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.54. 25,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,518. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
