PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 3.6 %
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $9.30.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
