PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 3.6 %

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.