PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PDI remained flat at $21.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 140,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,592. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $25.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,692.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

