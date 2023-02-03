PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

PCQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 14,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,434. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

