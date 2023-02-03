Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.07.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,473. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.