Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. PFG Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 398,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,244. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

