Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Pharvaris from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -4.78. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

