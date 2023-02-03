Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 4,012 shares.The stock last traded at $13.51 and had previously closed at $13.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $867.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.