Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 4,012 shares.The stock last traded at $13.51 and had previously closed at $13.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Pharming Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $867.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.