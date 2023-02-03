Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0-$71.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.23 billion.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.37 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

