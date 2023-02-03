Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-$3.45 EPS.
Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE PFE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 547,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,351,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $248.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.
Several research firms have commented on PFE. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
