Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE PBR opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

