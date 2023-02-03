Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.13

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 725544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $520,007 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

