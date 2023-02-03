PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.55. 1,680,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.