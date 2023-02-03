Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEN. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $265.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -323.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.31. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $266.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,817 shares of company stock worth $5,808,660. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Penumbra by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

