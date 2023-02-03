Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $916.55

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 916.55 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 925.50 ($11.43). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 908 ($11.21), with a volume of 525,161 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 880 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.06) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.60).

Pennon Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5,255.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 922.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 916.75.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 214.06%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

