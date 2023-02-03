Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.32.

PTON stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after buying an additional 2,544,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

