Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.32.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

