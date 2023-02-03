Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 3,659,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.