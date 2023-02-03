Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Peloton Interactive updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 3.8 %

PTON opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 67.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

