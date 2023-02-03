PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 6%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $63.64. 296,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 704,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,409,388.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 426.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

