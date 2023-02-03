Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Baader Bank upgraded Partners Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Partners Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,303.67.

Partners Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,016.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $929.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $941.04. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $753.75 and a 52 week high of $1,453.95.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

