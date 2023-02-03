Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $380.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.96. 268,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,868. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.20. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $344.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,461,000 after buying an additional 54,308 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

