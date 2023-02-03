Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20-$19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.7 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $8.86 on Thursday, hitting $337.55. 1,711,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.84. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $344.92.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.