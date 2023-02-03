Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.20-$19.70 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.08. 1,357,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $349.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

