Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PK opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

