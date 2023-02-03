Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PARA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

