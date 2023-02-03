Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.47. 13,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 716,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 106.74% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after buying an additional 1,614,937 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading

