PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
PACWP stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
About PacWest Bancorp
