Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PACB. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 4.7 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 526,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $14.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.