Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 238 ($2.94). 378,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,114,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($2.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.94) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -11.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.