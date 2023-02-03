Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Shares Up 3.9%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,110 ($13.71) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

