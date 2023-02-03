Oxen Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $186,285.14 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,764,542 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

