Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

